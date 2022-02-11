Horizon Forbidden West Can Now Be Pre-Loaded; European PlayStation 5 Version Is Almost 100 GB Big
Horizon Forbidden West can now be pre-loaded on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and it will be a rather massive download on both consoles.
PlayStation Game Size recently confirmed the file size for the PlayStation 5 version in all regions. The Japanese and US versions of the game are the lightest, while the European version is almost 100 GB big, due to the multiple languages not included in the other versions.
Version 01.003.000 Released For US Region.
New Download Size : 87.608 GB
— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) February 9, 2022
On PlayStation 4, Horizon Forbidden West will not be any smaller when it comes to file size, as the European version is around 90 GB big
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4-PS5) (EU)
Digital Deluxe Content : 1.647 GB
#PS4 #PS5 #HorizonForbiddenWest
— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) February 10, 2022
Horizon Forbidden West launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 next week, on February 18th.
Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.
The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why.
It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.
