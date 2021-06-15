HomePod mini now officially available in Austria and Ireland

HomePod mini Now Available in Austria and Ireland, Arriving in New Zealand at the End of the Month
People from Austria and Ireland can order in their HomePod mini straight from Apple. Those in New Zealand can expect a launch later in June.
HomePod mini Arrives in Austria and Ireland, Expect a Launch in New Zealand Later in June
You can place your order directly from Apple's local website for a price of €99. New Zealand will get the speaker for a price of NZ$159. Needless to say that the HomePod mini remains affordable in these countries as well.
The HomePod mini is currently available in the following countries apart from the ones mentioned above: Australia, Canada China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States.
If you were wondering whether or not the full-size HomePod is available alongside the HomePod mini, then let us be the bringer of bad news - it it not. It is completely sold out, and your best bet is to try some local seller.
We are expecting a new model of the HomePod to arrive at a later date with brand new features.
