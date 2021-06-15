HomePod mini now officially available in Austria and Ireland

People from Austria and Ireland can order in their HomePod mini straight from Apple. Those in New Zealand can expect a launch later in June.

HomePod mini Arrives in Austria and Ireland, Expect a Launch in New Zealand Later in June

You can place your order directly from Apple's local website for a price of €99. New Zealand will get the speaker for a price of NZ$159. Needless to say that the HomePod mini remains affordable in these countries as well.

The HomePod mini is currently available in the following countries apart from the ones mentioned above: Australia, Canada China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States.

If you were wondering whether or not the full-size HomePod is available alongside the HomePod mini, then let us be the bringer of bad news - it it not. It is completely sold out, and your best bet is to try some local seller.

We are expecting a new model of the HomePod to arrive at a later date with brand new features.