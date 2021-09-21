HomePod 15.1 Beta Adds Support for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio

Apple seeded the HomePod 15.1 beta software update today and it adds support for Dolby Atmos and lossless audio.

HomePod 15.1 Beta Released with Support for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio

Before you get excited about this update, please do keep in mind that it is available at an invite-only basis. If you are a developer and do not see the update, then don’t be surprised at all.

The HomePod was set to receive these features with the final HomePod 15 update which was seeded on Monday. But for some reason, Apple decided to remove these features - Dolby Atmos and lossless audio support.

But, it seems as though we will be seeing them make a return with HomePod update 15.1. This update will allow you to stream lossless Apple Music straight to your HomePod and HomePod mini. Furthermore, you can pair two HomePods together for a Dolby Atmos experience on your Apple TV.

We will keep you posted as we hear more news about this in the coming days and weeks.