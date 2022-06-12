Hollow Knight: Silksong Gets New Gameplay Trailer; To Be Available on Day One on Xbox Game Pass
A new Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the highly anticipated Metroidvania game in development by Team Cherry.
The new trailer, which has been shared during today's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, also confirms that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Sadly, a release date has yet to be confirmed.
Hunt, Survive, Vanquish in Hollow Knight: Silksong, launching Day One on Xbox Game Pass.
Hollow Knight: Silksong is currently in development for PC and consoles, and a release date has yet to be officially confirmed. We will let you know when the game launches as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.
Become the Princess Knight
Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.
Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award winning action-adventure. As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past.
