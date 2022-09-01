Hogwarts Legacy Shows Each House’s Common Rooms

Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games celebrated the annual Back to Hogwarts day with several Hogwarts Legacy news tidbits.

First and foremost, the developers provided video tours of the Common Rooms belonging to each House: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.

Wizarding World fans can also now link their Harry Potter Fan Club account with their Warner Bros. Games account to import their house and wand into Hogwarts Legacy. Doing so will also unlock a Beaked Skull Mask and exclusive “House Fan-Atic School Robes” in the game, a special set of robes so players can represent their Hogwarts house with style.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10th, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. The Nintendo Switch release date will be announced soon. Avalanche Software also shared the official PC system requirements earlier this week.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter quests and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.

Players can choose their Hogwarts house at the start of Hogwarts Legacy. Some students at Hogwarts will become friends. As players grow these relationships, these schoolmates will become companions who can accompany players on their journey, expand their abilities and open up as players learn their stories.