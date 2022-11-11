Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Showcase Offers a Look at Character Creation, a Full School Tour, More

Hogwarts Legacy is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and debated games on the near horizon, and yet, it’s been a while since we got a significant look at the Potterverse RPG in action. Thankfully, Warner Bros. Interactive rolled out a major 30-minute-plus gameplay showcase, providing a new look at character creation, a tour of the school itself, and a brief taste of combat. You can check out the showcase for yourself, below.

Starting with character creation, some may find the depth slightly lacking, as you’re restricted to various presets with no ability to finetune your facial features. That said, there are a lot of presets, and the devs from Avalanche Software promise lots of cosmetics and other customization options can be unlocked once you actually start playing the game.

Hogwarts Legacy’s recreation of the titular school is certainly impressive, with the devs not shying away from the fact that they’re pulling a great deal of detail from J.K Rowling’s books, despite current controversy surrounding the author. During the livestream we see a character make their way from the Hufflepuff dorms past numerous lovingly-detailed landmarks from the books, including the Grand Staircase, Central Hall, Defense Against the Dark Arts tower and classroom, and more. We also get a bit more detail about how progression will be handled. While there is a day-night cycle, this isn’t a sim, and you won’t have to worry about making it to classes on time. Instead, the game will be split into chapters with things like classes essentially acting as quests during said chapter.

Finally, we also got a brief look at combat and the game’s HUD. Combat looks surprisingly fast-paced, with a focus on combos, breaking opponents shields, and parrying incoming attacks. The Spell Diamond in the lower right side of the screen allows you to slot spells for quick use, and you can actually have four swappable diamonds, meaning you can slot up to 16 spells.

Overall, Hogwarts Legacy does seem like it’s coming together quite well. My one real concern in terms of gameplay is that I did note some framerate stutters here and there. Hopefully, performance is up to par for launch. Haven’t been keeping up with Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s the game’s official description…

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. You’re a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it."

Hogwarts Legacy casts its spell on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 10, 2023.