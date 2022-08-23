Menu
Hogwarts Legacy Gets New Trailer at Gamescom 2022

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 23, 2022
Hogwarts Legacy

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have premiered a new trailer for the upcoming game Hogwarts Legacy.

The trailer is focused on one particular side quest of the game.

Should you choose to befriend Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow, you will be faced with the decision to embrace or reject the Dark Arts as you uncover his family’s mystery through his companion quest line. Will you choose to learn this dark magic?

Focusing on one of Hogwarts Legacy’s optional companion quest lines with Sebastian Sallow, the Dark Legacy trailer provides a glimpse at the forbidden curses and difficult dilemmas players will face as they learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery and decide whether to engage with or even embrace the dark arts.

The press release also confirms the leaked Hogwarts Legacy pre-order bonuses while providing price information.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on PC and current-gen consoles and for $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Legacy Deluxe Edition will be available for $69.99 on PC and current-gen consoles and for $79.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes 72 hours Early Access to the game starting on February 7, 2023, the Dark Arts Pack, which provides access to an exclusive wardrobe via the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, a flying Thestral Mount players can ride, and access to the Dark Arts Battle Arena where players can test their mastery of the Dark Arts against waves of challenging enemies.

The Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $79.99 across all platforms and includes the Deluxe Edition content, the Dark Arts Garrison Hat, and cross-gen digital upgrade for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles.

Last but not least, the Legacy Collector’s Edition will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $289.99 and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for $299.99 and includes the Deluxe Edition content, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, as well as a physical Life-Size Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base, Steel Case, and in-game Kelpie Robe.

Pre-orders will begin on August 25th at 8 AM Pacific Time. As a reminder, Hogwarts Legacy was recently delayed to February 10th, 2023.

