Hogwarts Legacy Possibly in Development Trouble and Might Not Release Until 2023 – Rumor

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter-themed RPG from Warner Bros., is said to be in development trouble and might very well not release this year.

At least, that’s what former IGN editor and sometimes-leaker, Colin Moriarty, claimed on his most-recent Sacred Symbols+ podcast (as transcribed by VGC). “I’m hearing behind the scenes that game is not coming out this year, and that it’s in some sort of trouble”, Moriarty said when his co-host asked about the game.

Henderson: Hogwarts Legacy Ready to be Shown and Could be Featured at Sony’s Rumored State of Play Next Month

No further details were shared, but this information contradicts the details that VGC freelance journalist Tom Henderson shared last week – in his video on the rumored PlayStation State of Play last week, Henderson said that the game appears ready to be shown, and could very well be featured during the Sony’s rumored event next month.

“I guess the big thing that people were hung on is the fact that I said that it has the potential to be a pretty big State of Play, and the reason for that is because it seems like Warner Bros. is now ready to reveal more on Hogwarts Legacy which is expected to release [in] Q3 to Q4 [of] 2022”, the leaker said last week.

He added, “apparently, things are just ready to go, now they’re just itching to get it out the gate so that leaves me to believe that there is the potential for this State of Play to be a pretty big one compared to ones that we’ve had in the past.”

Hogwarts Legacy was first scheduled for a release in 2021 but was then delayed into this year.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 later this year. The title has yet to receive an official release date beyond 2022.