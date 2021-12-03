BioShock Sequel Reportedly Set in Antarctica During a Familiar Time Period

We’ve known for some time now that another BioShock is in development at 2K’s new California-based studio Cloud Chamber, but actual details have been hard to come by. Job ads have hinted we may be getting more of an “emergent sandbox world” and RPG-like progression systems this time around, but beyond that, we’ve been left to speculate.

Well, thanks to sometimes-leaker Colin Moriarty’s latest Sacred Symbols podcast, we may have some more details about the new BioShock’s world. Apparently, the game will be a return to the familiar 1960s era of the original BioShock games and will take place in a new Antarctic city called Borealis. According to the reliable Video Games Chronicle, who provided the following transcription, this info jives with what they’ve heard from their own sources…

It takes place in a 1960s Antarctic city called Borealis. [The game is] codenamed ‘Parkside’… I’ve been told that the development team has incredible latitude to get it right. That seems and sounds right to me. Internally the game is very secret and apparently, totally locked up. Apparently the inclination there is that they understand full well that this game will be compared to what [BioShock creator] Ken Levine does. And by the way, [Take-Two/2K] is also publishing Levine’s next game.

Take this with a grain of salt of course, but this all sounds plausible enough. This leak comes amid increased BioShock-related chatter, as a teaser site theresalwaysalighthouse.com featuring what appears to be a shining beacon amongst a background of stars surfaced. That said, it seems the website has actually been around for a while, so it doesn’t necessarily indicate any forthcoming BioShock news (although keep your fingers crossed for something at The Game Awards).

What do you think? Is the possible setting of the new BioShock a promising one? Kind of sounds like Cloud Chamber is going back to basics (the 60s, another city in an inhospitable location) after BioShock Infinite changed things up a bit, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.