Hidden Elden Ring Coliseum Discovered by Known Souls Miner; Could Potentially Be DLC for Multiplayer PVP

A new video has surfaced online, showing a hidden coliseum within Elden Ring.

The new video was posted over the weekend by known Souls miner and leaker, Lance McDonald. Apparently, the reputable dataminer discovered a hidden location within FromSoftware’s latest title and how to get there. As suggested by McDonald in his video, this new coliseum might very well be used as DLC for multiplayer PVP within Elden Ring. Check out the video from McDonald down below and judge for yourself.

As always with these kinds of rumors, however, take this information with a grain of salt for now as this location hasn’t been confirmed by FromSoftware in any way just yet. Of course, Elden Ring already supports both cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes in which players can help each other tackle tough enemy encounters or explore the world together. In addition, players are able to enter other players’ worlds in the completive multiplayer mode.

Take on the role of a Tarnished, a visitor from another land washed ashore onto the edge of the brutally broken realms of The Lands Between. Devastated by the shattering of the Elden Ring, which kept peace and order throughout the land, players must hunt down former rulers and demi-gods to piece the Elden Ring back together and take the mantle of Elden Lord. From heavy-hitting knights, nimble thieves, elusive archers, and powerful sorcerers, or a mix of multiple disciplines, ELDEN RING allows for a true role-playing experience giving players the ability to experiment and find their preferred play style. Equip skills to weapons from a myriad of options found throughout the land to further expand and enhance combat options. Players can also summon spirits they find on their journey to fight alongside them to help even the odds against tougher foes.

“ELDEN RING brings FromSoftware’s unique perspective on action-RPG gameplay and fantasy storytelling into its biggest title to date,” said Mike Chang, Senior Director Digital Marketing and Business at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. upon the game's release. “We are incredibly excited for returning fans and new players to explore this first step in this very exciting new franchise.”

Elden Ring is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The title was released late last month.