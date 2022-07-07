HEX RIVAL Pro PS5 Controller Out Now for $200

HexGaming has announced its latest PS5 eSports controller, called HEX RIVAL Pro, which joins the HEX RIVAL and HEX ULTIMATE controllers.

Ray Zhu, CEO of HexGaming, said:

With the highly engineered Hex Rival Pro controller, the standard for top-notch gameplay has been elevated. Gamers of all skill levels will improve their eSports skills and results with the Hex Rival Pro, as the amazing controls and impressive feedback can make the difference between victory and defeat.

The HEX RIVAL Pro starts at a base price of $199.99, though there is also a Premium Edition priced at $289.99 which includes High-performance Grip, Hair Trigger Clicky, and L1R1 Bumper Clicky.

The package includes the controller itself, 6 in 1 interchangeable thumbsticks, a user manual, and an after-sales service card. There are no cables or accessories, though.

The HexGaming HEX RIVAL Pro controller for PS5 is the ultimate, fully modular video game controller made using authentic PS5 controllers customized specifically for tactical eSports gamers. With an ergonomic layout, the HEX Rival Pro controller is the most comfortable eSports controller available, providing gamers who play for long periods of time with perfect fit they need for every game. Made with an innovative modular design, users can switch components in and out to fit their hands to adapt to different playing styles and specific games while increasing control for optimal performance.

Key features include:

Interchangeable thumbsticks, play wired or wireless, switch thumbsticks in seconds, and remappable rear buttons configurations on the fly.

Players can activate the remap program during the game and assign a maximum 15 buttons (X, O, Triangle, Square, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, L3, R3, Touchpad ) to the rear buttons.