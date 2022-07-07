Menu
Company

HEX RIVAL Pro PS5 Controller Out Now for $200

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 7, 2022
HEX RIVAL Pro

HexGaming has announced its latest PS5 eSports controller, called HEX RIVAL Pro, which joins the HEX RIVAL and HEX ULTIMATE controllers.

Ray Zhu, CEO of HexGaming, said:

Related StoryUle Lopez
HexGaming Ultimate PlayStation 5 Controller is Now Available

With the highly engineered Hex Rival Pro controller, the standard for top-notch gameplay has been elevated. Gamers of all skill levels will improve their eSports skills and results with the Hex Rival Pro, as the amazing controls and impressive feedback can make the difference between victory and defeat.

The HEX RIVAL Pro starts at a base price of $199.99, though there is also a Premium Edition priced at $289.99 which includes High-performance Grip, Hair Trigger Clicky, and L1R1 Bumper Clicky.

The package includes the controller itself, 6 in 1 interchangeable thumbsticks, a user manual, and an after-sales service card. There are no cables or accessories, though.

The HexGaming HEX RIVAL Pro controller for PS5 is the ultimate, fully modular video game controller made using authentic PS5 controllers customized specifically for tactical eSports gamers. With an ergonomic layout, the HEX Rival Pro controller is the most comfortable eSports controller available, providing gamers who play for long periods of time with perfect fit they need for every game. Made with an innovative modular design, users can switch components in and out to fit their hands to adapt to different playing styles and specific games while increasing control for optimal performance.

Key features include:

  • Interchangeable thumbsticks, play wired or wireless, switch thumbsticks in seconds, and remappable rear buttons configurations on the fly.
  • Players can activate the remap program during the game and assign a maximum 15 buttons (X, O, Triangle, Square, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, L3, R3, Touchpad ) to the rear buttons.
  • 6-in-1 interchangeable thumbsticks, 3 different heights, 2 different ergonomic thumb grip design, domed or concave. Gamers can operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster and improve accuracy.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order