HexGaming Ultimate PlayStation 5 Controller is Now Available

HexGaming has made its Ultimate PlayStation 5 controller available for players. Anyone that plays eSports knows that even the slightest advantage can mean the difference between victory and defeat. To give PS5 players a new way to raise their game. The controller costs $199.99 for the pre-built model. However, as is tradition, players can also customize the controller.

The HexGaming Ultimate for PS5 is a fully modular video game controller made using authentic PS5 controllers customized specifically for eSports players. The controller can also be used by PC users with full compatibility. The matte black controller’s features include:

Custom Controller Design for Tactical eSports games

Ability to activate the remap program during the game and assign the maximum 15 buttons (X, O, Triangle, Square, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, L3, R3, Touchpad ) to the rear buttons.

6-in-1 interchangeable thumbstick with three different heights and two different ergonomic thumb grip designs (domed or concave) so players can operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster and improve accuracy.

Capability to switch between wired and wireless modes

Ray Zhu, CEO of HexGaming had the following to say regarding the new Ultimate PlayStation 5 Controller:

As the PS5 continues to be a platform-of-choice for eSports, the HexGaming Ultimate is a huge leap in customization, feedback and responsiveness, giving players a new way to separate themselves from the competition. eSports athletes using the HexGaming Ultimate will give themselves a new competitive advantage and raise their game by playing with this amazing, difference-making controller.

The pre-built model is now available for purchase. However, interested parties can further personalize the controller on the HexGaming website. The controller can be made yours with options to customize and choose colors for the faceplate, thumbsticks, premium rubberized grip, etc. while also having the ability to add a “clicky hair trigger” add-on for faster shooting.