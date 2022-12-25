Here’s Your First Official Look at the Galaxy S23 Series

Christmas is here because we have just received our first official look at the Galaxy S23 series. Sadly, it is still a leak, but this time, the leak shows us some promotional marketing material, showing the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Two of the higher-end models are going to launching early 2023.

The leak comes as a courtesy of 91Mobiles, who have published a single banner image showcasing the two Galaxy S23 devices, showing the colors of the phones, too.

The Galaxy S23 series looks identical to the Galaxy S22 series in latest leaked marketing material

You can have a look at the leaked image below.

Sure, this is just a single promotional image, but it more than confirms the design language of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. We have been talking about how the design will not change, which is the case here because it is only refined and nothing more than that. It isn't an issue, considering how the Galaxy S22 had a near-perfect design language.

Sadly, there is not much to go about aside from the leaked marketing material, but we do know that the Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that Qualcomm has kept exclusive for Samsung. The Ultra variant will also sport a 1-inch, 200-megapixel camera, and well, the phones will have the latest and greatest hardware.

Looking at the design, most of you might be disappointed with Samsung's decision to use the same design language, but hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Samsung's been refining the design of its S series phones for some time now, and I believe the S22 Ultra had a near-perfect design, so anything on top of that will just be an improvement.

The Galaxy S23 series is rumored to go official on 1st February 2023. We will keep you posted as Samsung announces next year's Galaxy Unpacked event.