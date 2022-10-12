Menu
Here’s Where To Buy The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 In Founders Edition & Custom Flavors

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 12, 2022, 03:59 AM EDT
Here's Where To Buy NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 In Founders Edition & Custom Flavors 1

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 officially launches today and if you are planning to buy one after reading the reviews, we are going to help you out!

NVIDIA Launches GeForce RTX 4090 Today, Here's Where You Can Find Both Founders Edition & AIB Models To Buy

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 512 TMUs and 176 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are rated at 2230 MHz base and 2520 MHz boost considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here. The card can deliver up to 83 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower at stock.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Is The First Gaming Graphics Card To Deliver 100 TFLOPs of Compute Performance 1
As for memory specs, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 features 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that are clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU officially launches tomorrow, when NVIDIA and custom card partners' designs become available to the public. Following is a list of links where you'll be able to find almost all AIB cards including NVIDIA's own Founders Edition design:

Price AIC GPU Name r/e tailer
$1,599 PNY PNY GeForce RTX 4090 24GB XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card Amazon
$1,599.00 MSI MSI Gaming (MSI) GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Video Card RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO 24G Newegg
$1,599.00 ASUS ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Video Card (PCIe 4.0, 24GB GDDR6X, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, GPU Tweak) TUF-RTX4090-24G-GAMING Newegg
$1,599.99 Gigabyte Gigabyte GEFORCE RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 24G GC B&H Photo
$1,599.99 MSI MSI GEFORCE RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO 24G VC B&H Photo
$1,599.99 PNY PNY GeForce RTX 4090 24GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card B&H Photo
$1,599.99 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 24GB 384-bit GDDR6X WINDFORCE Graphics Card with 3x WINDFORCE Fans - Black Best Buy
$1,599.99 MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Graphics Card Best Buy
$1,599.99 NVIDIA NVIDIA - GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X Graphics Card - Titanium and black Best Buy
$1,599.99 PNY PNY - GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Graphics Card with Triple Fan - Black Best Buy
$1,599.99 ASUS ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 TUF Gaming Triple-Fan 24GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,599.99 Gigabyte Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce Triple Fan 24 GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,599.99 Zotac Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity Triple-Fan 24GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,599.99 MSI MSI Gaming (MSI) GeForce RTX 4090 Video Card RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO 24G - Newegg.com Newegg
$1,599.99 Gigabyte GIGABYTE WINDFORCE GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 ATX Video Card GV-N4090WF3-24GD Newegg
$1,599.99 Zotac ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit 21 Gbps PCIE 4.0 Gaming Graphics Card, IceStorm 3.0 Advanced Cooling, SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting, ZT-D40900D-10P Newegg
$1,599.99 Zotac ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity Graphics Card B&H Photo
$1,649 Zotac ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC 24GB GDDR6X Amazon
$1,649.99 MSI MSI GEFORCE RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO 24G VC B&H Photo
$1,649.99 MSI MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio Triple Fan 24 GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,649.99 Zotac ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC Graphics Card B&H Photo
$1,669.99 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 24GB 384-bit GDDR6X GAMING OC Graphics Card with 3x WINDFORCE Fans - Black Best Buy
$1,699 Zotac ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO 24GB GDDR6X Amazon
$1,699.99 Gigabyte Gigabyte GEFORCE RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G GC B&H Photo
$1,699.99 MSI MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X 24G VC B&H Photo
$1,699.99 Gigabyte Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Overclocked Triple Fan 24 GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,699.99 MSI MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio Triple Fan 24 GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,699.99 Zotac Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO Triple-Fan 24GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,699.99 MSI MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Video Card RTX 4090 SUPRIM X 24G Newegg
$1,699.99 Zotac ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit 21 Gbps PCIE 4.0 Gaming Graphics Card, IceStorm 3.0 Advanced Cooling, SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting, ZT-D40900B-10P Newegg
$1,699.99 Zotac ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO Graphics Card B&H Photo
$1,749.99 MSI MSI GEFORCE RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G VC B&H Photo
$1,749.99 MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Graphics Card Best Buy
$1,749.99 MSI MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X 24G Triple-Fan 24GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,749.99 MSI MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Video Card RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G Newegg
$1,799.99 ASUS ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 TUF Gaming OC Graphic Card B&H Photo
$1,799.99 ASUS ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 TUF Gaming Overclocked Triple-Fan 24GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,799.99 MSI MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G Hybrid Cooling 24GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,799.99 ASUS ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition Video Card (PCIe 4.0, 24GB GDDR6X, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, GPU Tweak) TUF-RTX4090-O24G-GAMING Newegg
$1,999.99 ASUS ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Strix Gaming OC Graphic Card B&H Photo
$1,999.99 Asus ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Strix Overclocked Triple Fan 24 GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card Micro Center
$1,999.99 ASUS ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition Video Card (PCIe 4.0, 24GB GDDR6X, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, GPU Tweak) ROG-STRIX-RTX4090-O24G-GAMING Newegg

You can also share any links that you can find for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card in the comments below and we will add those to our list too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400Ampere GA102-225
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nm
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2628.4mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores163849728768010240
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80320 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60320 / 80
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz1365 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz1665 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs78 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs320 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit384-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s912 Gbps
TBP450W320W285W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US$1199
Launch (Availability)October 2022November 2022November 20223rd June 2021

