Here’s Where To Buy The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 In Founders Edition & Custom Flavors

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 officially launches today and if you are planning to buy one after reading the reviews, we are going to help you out!

NVIDIA Launches GeForce RTX 4090 Today, Here's Where You Can Find Both Founders Edition & AIB Models To Buy

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 512 TMUs and 176 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are rated at 2230 MHz base and 2520 MHz boost considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here. The card can deliver up to 83 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower at stock.

2 of 9

As for memory specs, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 features 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that are clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU officially launches tomorrow, when NVIDIA and custom card partners' designs become available to the public. Following is a list of links where you'll be able to find almost all AIB cards including NVIDIA's own Founders Edition design:

You can also share any links that you can find for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card in the comments below and we will add those to our list too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Ampere GA102-225 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 10240 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 320 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 320 / 80 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 1365 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 1665 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs 78 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs 320 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 912 Gbps TBP 450W 320W 285W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US $1199 Launch (Availability) October 2022 November 2022 November 2022 3rd June 2021