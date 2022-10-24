Here Are All The Macs That Will Support macOS 13 Ventura

Apple will release macOS 13 Ventura for all compatible Macs later today. The latest update will feature a plethora of improvements and visual changes. If you are not familiar, check out the list below to see if your Mac is compatible or supports macOS 13 Ventura.

Up until today, macOS 13 Ventura rested in the development phase and was available to developers and public beta testers. macOS 13 Ventura is a major update since it brings major features to the table. While there are many, the highlight of the update is the new Stage Manager feature. Stage Manager is a new multitasking interface that neatly stacks all opened apps on the left side while the task at hand remains in the middle. It allows for easy app switching thereby enhancing the multitasking experience. Check out the list below to see if your Mac will support macOS 13 Ventura.

If you are wondering, Apple's upcoming macOS 13 Ventura will support various Macs that were able to run macOS Monterey. However, the update also drops support for some older Macs from 2016. You can check out the macOS 13 Ventura release time for your local time zone for more details. Check out the list below.

iMac (2017 or later models)

iMac Pro

MacBook Air (2018 and later models)

MacBook Pro (2017 and later models)

Mac Pro (2019 and later models)

Mac mini (2017 and later models)

MacBook (2017 and later models)

You can see the model of your Mac by clicking the Apple symbol in the menu bar and then selecting About This Mac. You will see the model of your Mac along with the macOS version currently running on the device.

macOS 13 Ventura will also bring a revamped Mail app, Passkey authentication, Shared Tab Groups in Safari, improved Spotlight Search, and much more. After checking if your Mac supports macOS 13 Ventura, you can check for the update by navigating to System Settings > Software Update.

