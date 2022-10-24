Here’s When Apple Will Release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura in Your Time Zone

Apple officially announced that it would release iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to the general public on Monday, October 24. Apart from this, the company will also see fit to announce macOS 13 Ventura along with watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1. If you are anxiously waiting for the updates to arrive but do not know when we have you covered. Check out the iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS 13 Ventura release times for your local time zone.

iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS 13 Ventura Release Time in Your Local Time Zone

iOS 16.1 is a major update considering the number of additions it brings to the table. If you are unfamiliar, check out the list of major features the update will bring to the table. iOS 16.1 will also fix a plethora of bugs and battery drain issues that have been plaguing iPhone users. If you are excited about the updates, check out the iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS 13 Ventura release times in your local time zone.

Other than this, iPadOS 16.1 will be finally available on all compatible iPad models, offering a wide range of new features as well as visual changes. iPadOS 16.1 and macOS 13 Ventura will share a new multitasking user interface called Stage Manager. The new interface will allow apps to be stacked neatly on the left that can be easily swapped for enhanced multitasking. Check out the table below to find out the iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS 13 Ventura release times in your local time zone.

The table above shows the list of regions with their respective time zones, showing when Apple will release iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to the public. If you are unable to find your region, head over to the Timeanddate website for the full list.

We will cover the latest updates in extensive detail, so be sure to stick around for more. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your anticipation with us in the comments section below.