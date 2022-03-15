Here Are All Galaxy S22 Features Coming to Older Devices

The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 are currently the best devices one can buy if they are looking to get into the Android ecosystem and although Samsung was once notorious for having terrible software support, this has changed a lot ever since One UI came out and became the best Android skin one can go for.

The Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 run One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and now Samsung has announced a list of features that will be coming to older Galaxy smartphones and tablets, too. The company has just started rolling out the update on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and will soon be arriving on a number of other devices, too.

Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 Pro are Prone to the Dirty Pipe Vulnerability

Samsung Publishes the Entire List of Galaxy S22 Features Coming to Older Devices Through One UI 4.1

With that said, the list of changes coming with the One UI 4.1 is here with how it works, so let's get started.

We are going to start with the Google Duo Live Sharing feature that will allow users to share their phone or tablet's screen with their friends over a Google Duo call. Users will be able to view photos in the Gallery, browser the web, and collaborate using Samsung Notes together. You will also be able to watch YouTube videos together or plan a trip using Google Maps.

Next up, another Galaxy S22 feature that is going to become a norm with One UI 4.1 will be Expert RAW camera app which offers a complete manual control over all the rear cameras on your phone and has multi-frame noise reduction. The app lets you shoot DNG (RAW) photos but with computational photo

Samsung Internet Beta Brings New Privacy Features and More

Additionally, Samsung is also bringing the Object Eraser plugin for the Samsung Gallery, the feature is already available on the S21 series as well as the S22 series but is now going to be arriving on more devices thanks to the One UI 4.1.

With the upcoming One UI 4.1 update, a Galaxy device will notify you if an image you are sharing with your friends or family has any issues and will offer you to crop unwanted things or adjust the tilt. Additionally, an updated version of Quick Share will allow users to share multiple images, videos, and files at the same time.

One of my favorite features with One UI 4.1 is that Samsung is introducing Grammarly-powered typo and grammar correction in Samsung Keyboard. This integration will offer advanced suggestions such as sentence formation clarity, finding synonyms to reduce repetition and a better and more fluent writing experience.

For all the information, you can head over here.