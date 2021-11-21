HaxMini Speaker-Sized Mini PC Reaches Crowdfunding Goal In 2 Hours On Kickstarter, Powered By Intel Kaby Lake-G & Starts at $499 US

HaxMini, another in a long line of small form-factor mini PCs, recently made their Kickstarter goal in an astounding two hours. The HaxMini is one of the feature-laden mini PCs created and is worth noting. Let's look at what components are offered for the HaxMini.

Intel's Kaby Lake-G Powered HaxMini Mini PC Goes Live on Kickstarter, Pricing Starts at $499 US

The HaxMini rocks an Intel Core i5-8305G with 4 cores and 8 threads, 6MB of L3 cache, and a 3.80Ghz max turbo boost frequency. For graphics, the HaxMINI offers an Intel UHD Graphics 630 plus an AMD Radeon RX Vega M GL + 4GB/HBM2 VRAM Graphics card. The memory onboard comes in either 8GBs or 16GBs, depending on the version you choose. It also has M.2 2280 NVMe SSD storage, in either 256GB or 1TB options.

Connectivity is not a problem, with having two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.3 connections, and three USB 3.0 options. The HaxMini also offers a microphone jack, internal stereo speakers, and dual-frequency Wi-Fi. All this is powered by 19V (120W).

HaxMini is the ultimate portable computer. This compact, stylish powerhouse is packed with the latest Intel CPU designed for business and entertainment. Small enough to go anywhere, yet powerful enough for any task, HaxMini is the best on-the-go solution for you. It is the perfect combination of the laptop’s mobility and the desktop’s high performance. Thanks to Intel Core i5 and dual GPU, HaxMini provides the fast processing speeds necessary for dealing with heavy-duty work tasks (like large size excel files) or any popular games.





The company was asked by a user if it is possible to change any of the internal parts out to improve performance and more accessibility with the HaxMini. Their response was as follows:

You can feel free to replace HaxMini's SSD and RAM, but it will require certain professional operations.

It is unclear whether the actual components are completely soldered, requiring a major overhaul and an experienced hand in completing the task.





The HaxMini is a suitable option for entertainment and entry-level gaming but does appear to be slightly more powerful than most standard mini PCs. The 256GB option sells for $499 and the 1TB SSD option sells for $799. They have several options to choose from, especially if a small business or educator is looking to buy several for the small footprint that it currently is manufactured to have that capability.