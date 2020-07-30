Haven Dev Wants to Use PS5’s 120FPS and DualSense Haptics to Make Gliding Feel as Smooth as Possible

Haven, the upcoming indie game from Furi developer The Game Bakers set to release before the end of the year, was recently announced to be among the indie titles confirmed for Sony's PlayStation 5.

We recently had the chance to do a brief Q&A with Creative Director Emeric Thoa, who expressed excitement to use the PlayStation 5's up to 120 frames per second frame rate and DualSense controller's haptics in order to make gliding in the game feel as good as possible.

We are at the veeeeery early steps of working on PS5. It’s a bit early for me to say. We will of course try to make the best use of the PS5 new hardware and features. One thing that’s the most exciting to me is to use the new gamepad haptic features and a 120FPS framerate to make gliding as smooth as possible.

Haven shouldn't have too much trouble reaching 120 FPS, given its relatively low-end system requirements on PC. In fact, when asked what the difference will be between the PS5 and high-end PC versions of Haven, Thoa said there will be barely any.

I have no idea at the moment. Haven is not especially a “tech benchmark game”. So I guess the difference is going to be thin. It’s going to be a moving and unique story on all platforms!

The Game Bakers are currently targeting PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One (as part of Xbox Game Pass). When we asked Thoa whether there would be a proper Xbox Series X version, the Creative Director heavily hinted that would be the case.

We are aiming to bring Haven on as many platforms as we can :-).

Check back tomorrow to read our full interview with Emeric Thoa about Haven. Meanwhile, you can read our Gamescom 2019 hands-on preview of the game penned last year by Dave.