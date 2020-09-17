If you have multiple Apple IDs for iTunes and iCloud and worried that it might not work with Apple One, then relax, it will work just fine.

Mulitple IDs are Supported by Apple One Bundles so There is No Need to Panic

A lot of people usually have a mix of two Apple IDs in order to access iCloud, Apple Music, iTunes and more. And if you are one of those and wondering whether or not that combo will work with the newly announced Apple One bundles, then you will be pleased to learn that it will.

It manages that. I just double-checked. — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) September 17, 2020

Apple One is a wonderful bundle for those who have Family Sharing enabled or just want to save on multiple services from Apple. Rather than paying ungodly amounts of money, a single lesser fee will get you access to all your favorite Apple services.

Just a quick recap - there are three Apple One tiers, Individual, Family and Premier. The Individual plan will cost you $14.95 and the Family one is set at $19.95. Both plans offer access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. The Individual plan offers 50GB of iCloud storage while the Family plan offers 200GB. And of course, the Family plan can be shared with six family members.

The Premier plan is the final boss. Costing $29.95 a month, it features Apple Music, TV+, Apple Arcade, News+, Fitness+, 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared with six family members. If you want everything with no stops, then this is the plan to get.

All of these plans will be available in the fall, and you can rest easy knowing that it will work with your multiple Apple ID setup.