Hands-On With The Chonky ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition Graphics Card, It’s Massive, Cool & Silent!

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition Graphics Card Is The Chonkiest RTX 40 Series Card With The Aim To Be The Coolest And The Quietest At The Same Time!

In the press release that ASUS sent us a few days ago, the company stated that the GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition graphics card aims to be the coolest and quietest design of them all. Official test results show that the card peaks at just 61C while retaining ultra-low noise temperatures and that's when the card is operating at its maximum TDP of 320W. That's very impressive but we also should give credit to the main component that makes this feat possible, the NF-A12-x25 fans from Noctua.

As expected, the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua graphics card is a juggernaut with over 4.3 slots worth of heatsink assembly attached to it. From the top shroud to its backplate, the card is very well put together and is enveloped with the traditional Noctua colors that fans have come to love over the years. Now I would absolutely have loved it if we got one of those Chromax Black fans or the ability to swap the fans from the shroud but if there's a demand for that, ASUS may certainly look into that option for future variations. Do let us know if the poll at the end of this article if you want to see such designs from ASUS.

With that said, the card has two standard Noctua NF-A12X25 fans beneath the die-cast aluminum shroud that is reminiscent of an owl. That's a throwback to ASUS's older ROG STRIX designs & also matches the owl theme on Noctua's logo which is a really cool aspect. Besides the massive heat sink that runs through the card with several heat pipes, the VRMs have additional heatsinks that cover them and provide extra cooling. One additional aspect that keeps this card so cool is its new Vapor Chamber design that encircles the GPU and VRAM.

The PCB is a full-on custom design, making use of high-end components and while ASUS hasn't confirmed any clocks yet, we should definitely expect ASUS to offer an OC edition of this card to make full use of that thermal headroom that this card boasts so much about.

Having a PWM-fan design also makes sure that users can switch between custom profiles or they can also use the dual-BIOS switch featured on the card for either Quiet operation or the standard performance profile that would still retain that low noise output but at a slightly cool operation. It also uses a full-length alloy backplate and once again the material choice is impeccable. We were also able to spot at least 8 heat pipes though there could be more. Display outputs include 2 HDMI and triple DP ports.

Now there's no word on the availability or pricing yet but we can see the launch within this quarter. Buyers should expect to pay a premium price point of about $1200 US MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4080 for ASUS's Noctua Edition graphics card.

