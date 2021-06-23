Halo: The Master Chief Collection Dev Is Investigating Player Count Increase

Halo: The Master Chief Collection may be getting increased player counts in the future, as the team is currently investigating the possibility.

Speaking during an official Xbox stream, as clipped by Mint Blitz, 343 Industries Producer Sean Swidersky confirmed that the development team is looking into increasing player counts for the classic Halo games included in the collection, potentially to 40, 60 players

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Deep Dive Shows Classic Mode Tweaks, Loot-Box-Free Customization

343 Industries is doing investigations on increased player counts beyond 16 players for Halo MCC!

Up to 40-60 players potentially. pic.twitter.com/Lh9kWZg0Ch — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) June 22, 2021

Halo's epic, if we can add more people, which, again, you can, but obviously performance and some of the other consoles... If we can add that kind of stuff to go higher than 16 players in these classic games, hell, get up to 40, 60, you know what I mean?

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The collection includes 6 Halo games, complete with their multiplayer components.