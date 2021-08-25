Halo Infinite to Launch on December 8th, According to Leak
Halo Infinite will be released on December 8th. The news broke earlier today with a leak spotted by Italian website Aggiornamenti Lumia on the Microsoft Store itself, which mentioned the date. However, when we tried to check for ourselves, the date had already reverted to the placeholder December 31st.
Still, The Verge journalist Tom Warren has now confirmed the release date to be correct.
yes, Halo Infinite is December 8th https://t.co/wboG4e2Wtn
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 25, 2021
It is likely that Microsoft will formally announce the Halo Infinite launch date later today, during the gamescom opening night hosted by Geoff Keighley. As a reminder, the game was originally scheduled to launch on November 10th, 2020 alongside the Xbox Series S|X before suffering a major delay.
Just a few days ago, the developers at 343 Industries also revealed that neither co-op nor the Forge toolset will be available on day one as they aren't ready yet. The co-op mode will be added about three months after launch, and Forge about six months later.
The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet.
Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.
Multiplayer: Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately).
Forge: Halo’s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year.
Cross-Generation Gaming: Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming.
