Halo Infinite to Launch on December 8th, According to Leak

Halo Infinite will be released on December 8th. The news broke earlier today with a leak spotted by Italian website Aggiornamenti Lumia on the Microsoft Store itself, which mentioned the date. However, when we tried to check for ourselves, the date had already reverted to the placeholder December 31st.

Still, The Verge journalist Tom Warren has now confirmed the release date to be correct.

yes, Halo Infinite is December 8th https://t.co/wboG4e2Wtn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 25, 2021

It is likely that Microsoft will formally announce the Halo Infinite launch date later today, during the gamescom opening night hosted by Geoff Keighley. As a reminder, the game was originally scheduled to launch on November 10th, 2020 alongside the Xbox Series S|X before suffering a major delay.

Just a few days ago, the developers at 343 Industries also revealed that neither co-op nor the Forge toolset will be available on day one as they aren't ready yet. The co-op mode will be added about three months after launch, and Forge about six months later.