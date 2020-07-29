Halo Infinite Gaming Hardware Announced by 343 Industries and Razer; New Razer Xbox Products On Their Way

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries and Razer have announced a partnership to develop licensed gaming peripherals for Xbox and PC for Halo Infinite.

According to the press release, the partnership allows Razer to developer multiple licensed Halo Infinite products, including gaming peripherals for both Xbox and PC.

“Razer is the perfect partner to help us deliver the premium gear we know our Halo players are looking for. The Halo Consumer Products team is focused on bringing the Halo universe to life and into the hands of our community,” says Kiki Wolfkill, Head of Halo Transmedia at 343 Industries. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Razer to create this line of high-quality peripherals that embody the Halo brand while also delivering on the performance our fans expect across multiple platforms.”

Both 343 Industries and Razer announced the news through Twitter as well.

An arsenal fit for the Master Chief. Be legendary on @Xbox and PC with Razer x @Halo Infinite hardware. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/TOhRPoEMCy — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) July 28, 2020

As also confirmed through the press release, various current Razer Xbox products will be forward-compatible with the upcoming Xbox Series X, including the Nari Ultimate wireless headset, the Razer Turret, and the Razer Wolverine controller. In addition, Razer has announced that it's developing an all-new line of products for Microsoft’s next-gen console, which are slated to be released by the end of the year.

“Halo Infinite is among the most anticipated games this year, with a rich community that’s been yearning for custom gear,” says Bob Ohlweiler, SVP and General Manager of Razer USA. “Halo has a rich and powerful franchise history, and Razer is honored to be working with 343 Industries and Xbox to support its launch and the fan community.”

More information on the Razer Halo Infinite products and new Xbox peripherals will be released in the coming months.

Halo Infinite is to be released alongside the Xbox Series X during this year’s holiday season. Microsoft has yet to reveal the console’s price.