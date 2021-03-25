Halo Infinite is Launching in November 2021, Actor Says

Microsoft’s high-profile next Halo installment, Halo Infinite, is launching this November.

At least, that’s what one of the game’s actors, Verlon Roberts, has said on the Fadam and Friends podcast. In the episode, the actor, who plays Spartan Griffin in the 343-developer title, talked about his career, but also seemingly provided a more exact release frame for Infinite. So far, we only know that the game should be arriving by the end of this year, but according to Roberts, we’re looking at a November 2021 release for Infinite.

“now it's pushed to later November this year”, the actor said on the podcast when talking about Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite was supposed to release alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S back in November of last year but was later delayed into this year.

Interestingly, Bloomberg Jason Schreier recently chimed on game delays caused by the global pandemic and said that it’s safe to assume that no release dates or windows are certain at this point. In fact, even most developers currently don’t know if their titles will be releasing on time.

“A bunch of people here and on other forums apparently freaked out over me saying over the weekend that I wasn't sure that Halo Infinite and Starfield would come this fall, which suggests that a lot of those folks think that the landscape is a lot more stable than it actually is”, Schreier wrote in a post on the ResetEra forums. “Nobody knows anything. Even in the best of times, game developers' timelines are entirely based on educated guesses. During Covid, throw the "educated" part out the window. Madden 22 and Call of Duty Sledgehammer might brute-force their way into coming out on time, but as we've already seen with several big titles over the past few months (Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights etc), most big games are going to be delayed this year if they haven't already been.”

Let’s just hope that Xbox players will indeed be enjoying Halo Infinite this November. We’ll update as soon as we learn more about Halo Infinite.

News Source: Via GamesRadar