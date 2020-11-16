Halo Infinite No-Showing the VGAs, “High Level” Update to Restart the Hype In a Few Weeks

Back in August Microsoft announced they were delaying the much-anticipated Halo Infinite, and we’ve heard very little about the game since. It’s been over three months since that announcement, so some fans were hoping and/or speculating we might get an update on the title at this year’s Video Game Awards in December, but it seems that’s not happening.

During the most recent Halo Weekly Discussion Thread on Reddit, a 343 Industries rep specifically stepped in to shoot down the notion that Infinite will be at the VGAs. That said, it sounds like we will be getting some sort of “high level” update early in 2021…

Xbox Series X/S Shortages To Continue Until At Least April 2021 Predicts Microsoft

Right now we're still going through the huge cascade of implications and ramifications to the release shift and the team is heads down working through nearly every facet of the game. Full disclosure we don't have anything planned for the VGAs, but are hoping to offer at least a high level update within the next few weeks so we can kind of restart this journey together after the holidays. Pulling together something like a demo or big beat for the VGAs is an enormous amount of work and would cause challenges with current milestones of the holidays. I know it's hard to wait, but the team is going to make the most of this extra time and we want to make sure we can put our best foot forward and commit to greater transparency and dialog on the road ahead. We'll get there and get the train going again.

While its good to hear we’ll be getting an update relatively soon, this message is still a bit concerning. The way our 343 rep describes things, it seems like the Halo Infinite team have opted for a pretty hard push the reset button. Fingers crossed those rumors about the game's content largely being largely done are legit, but it sounds like many aspects of the game are being rethought.

Halo Infinite is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Microsoft has previously indicated they’re aiming for a 2021 release – let’s hope they can stick to that.