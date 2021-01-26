New Halo Infinite news will be arriving next week, the game’s community director has confirmed.

Addressing a concern on the Halo Reddit about the lack of information about the upcoming new Halo installment, 343 Industries’ community director, Brian ‘Ske7ch’ Jarrard reassured fans that they shouldn’t at all be worried about the state of the game. In addition, the community director confirmed that new information about Halo Infinite will be dropping next week as part of the recently-announced monthly “Inside Infinite” update.

While fans should keep their expectations in check when it comes to the contents of next week’s new information about the game, the upcoming update will include information about the team’s vision behind the game and the work they’re doing. Down below you’ll find Jarrard’s post on the Halo Reddit.

Has it though? Not saying it's right or a good thing, but considering we went 12 month stretches of total darkness and our last update was on December 8, I don't think there's any cause to worry. Keep in mind that many of us around the studio were out of office for 2 or more weeks to end the year and then it takes time to get back into the swing of things, etc.

We also confirmed our Fall release window in that update, so now it's clear we have some runway ahead of us and some time to go. That said, we're committed to at least monthly high level updates and the next "Inside Infinite" is coming out this week! This month we're talking with members of the sandbox team to share some insights into their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they're doing. To manage expectations, this won't have world premier big screenshots or huge things like a date announce, but our goal is to offer our community more context and insights into our team and the game we're making while we're all awaiting the larger beats and full marketing machine later this year.

Halo Infinite is slated for a release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this Fall.