Halo Infinite’s Launch Trailer Delivers Intense Action and Ominous Notes

Yes, believe it or not, Halo Infinite’s campaign launches in just over a week, and Microsoft has one more trailer to keep the hype train rolling. The trailer starts on a somewhat ominous note, as a mysterious voices ask “If you knew how you were going to die, how would you live your life differently?” I don’t think Master Chief is dying anytime soon, but still, it's an interesting question. The trailer also serves up some new shots of the game’s villains and plenty of in-game action, which is looking nicely-polished thanks to the extra year of development Microsoft and 343 gave the game. Check it all out for yourself, below.

Honestly, I’m not really a Halo guy, and even I’m getting pretty excited for this game. Haven’t been keeping up with Halo Infinite and its single-player campaign? You can get more detail here, but it essentially takes the Metro Exodus “wide linear” approach, with players having the option of sticking to a narrow story-driven path or exploring and completing sidequests on a region-by-region basis. As for the game’s story, Microsoft is largely keeping that under wraps, but here’s a basic description…

The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening the survival of humankind. When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet.

Halo Infinite launches on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 8. The game's free-to-play multiplayer suite is already available. What do you think? It’s been a rather long, rocky road to launch, but has Microsoft finally sold you on Master Chief’s latest adventure?