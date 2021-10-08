Halo Infinite Forge Leak Reveals it Has a Full Scripting System for More Complex Levels

Halo Infinite sadly won’t launch with the fan-favorite Forge creative mode, but based on new leaks, it seems like it will be worth the wait. According to Twitter account Halo Infinite Leaks & News, the new version of Forge will go beyond the map and mode editor seen in past Halo games – this time around 343 Industries is including a full-on scripting system.

— Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@HaloNoticiasMX) October 8, 2021

As you can see, it appears as if Forge creators will be able to script events using a series of nodes to tweak the game’s logic. This could allow for much more unique user-created multiplayer modes, or to go a step further, even allow them to essentially create their own single-player missions. Of course, neither Microsoft or 343 have officially announced any of this, and things could change, but it seems like they may really be giving fans the keys to the kingdom here.

Unfortunately, as mentioned, we will be waiting a while for the Halo Infinite version of Forge, which won’t launch until Season 3 of the game in mid-to-late 2022. Here’s 343’s explanation for holding back both Forge and campaign co-op…

[Campaign co-op], like multiplayer, is this burning heart of Halo. Campaign co-op is fundamental to the Halo experience. […] Our #1 priority is making sure whatever we ship, whenever we ship it, it meets the right quality bar across all platforms -- Xbox devices, PC and all its configurations. When we looked at these two experiences, campaign co-op and Forge, we made the determination, they're just not ready. And as a studio we don't want to ship things if they're not ready. So people can play them, have fun, and a nice stable, performant experience. So, we're going to keep campaign co-op and Forge in the oven for a little bit longer and when they're ready, we're going to release them as part of our seasonal roadmap next year.

Halo Infinite launches on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 8.