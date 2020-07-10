Halo Infinite Campaign Footage Confirmed For This Month’s Xbox Game Showcase

Footage from the Halo Infinite campaign is going to be shown during this months' Xbox Game Showcase event.

343 Industries confirmed on the Halo Waypoint website that we will finally get aa first look at the campaign during the July 23rd event. Those who were hoping to see a glimpse of the multiplayer modes will sadly have to wait a bit longer.

Save the date! We’re excited to share what the team’s been working on – the first look at Halo Infinite’s Campaign is coming on July 23! You'll be able to catch the show on Xbox.com and pretty much everywhere else you may expect, including Xbox's Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. We'll see you in two weeks.

Considering how anticipated Halo Infinite is, it would be safe to assume that it will be closing the show, but it seems like this may not be the case. Commenting on Twitter, Shinobi hinted that the new footage will actually open the show.

Halo Infinite has been shown briefly during last year's E3 Microsoft press conference, but very little has been said about the game since. According to rumors, the game will not only support HDR, but it will be something special, as the team is putting unprecedented effort into it.

Halo Infinite is releasing later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game will take the franchise in unexpected directions, continuing the Halo 5: Guardians storyline.