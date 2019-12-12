Half-Life Alyx Will Be A “Traditional Half-Life Experience”; Won’t Feature Multiplayer

Despite being a VR game, Half-Life Alyx will not be much different from previous entries in the series.

Speaking with The Verge, developer Robin Walker confirmed that Alyx will feature a traditional Half-Life experience, with linear progression. There will still be multiple ways to navigate the main path, so linearity won't be extreme.

This is a traditional Half-Life experience, so it’s fundamentally a one-way journey. Half-Life has always been about experiencing a hand-crafted, meticulously designed path, where every space is the result of a team of people thinking about what’s in it and why it’s interesting. Some of those spaces afford multiple ways to navigate through them, but you’re always moving forward overall.

Walker also confirmed that there will be no multiplayer

We’re not planning on supporting any multiplayer modes at this point.

Half-Life Alyx will also allow players to save at any point during the game. This is very good news, as it will allow players who can't enjoy VR for too long to experience the game in small chunks.

We really like to allow players to experience games in the ways that work best for them, even if the designer in us wishes to have tighter control. So yes, you can save and restore anywhere you like, the same way you could in previous Half-Life games.

Half-Life Alyx is the first new entry in the series in a very long time. it will star Alyx Vance as she leads the resistance against The Combine to grant humanity a chance to defeat them.

Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine.

Half-Life Alyx launches in March 2020 on PC.