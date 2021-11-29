Half-Life 3 Is Not In Development, As Valve Is Focusing on Steam Deck and Software That Will Work Well on It – Rumor

Half-Life 3, or any other follow-up to Half-Life: Alyx is currently not in development, according to online rumors.

In a new video shared on YouTube, known Valve leaker Tyler McVicker talked about the future of the series, saying that no new entry in the series is currently in development, despite Half-Life: Alyx hinting that a continuation of Gordon Freeman's story. According to the leaker, Valve is focusing on the Steam Deck, and so it is working on games that will work well on the system, like the rumored Citadel, pretty much putting any traditional FPS with keyboard and mouse controls to the side.

Devil May Cry 5 Showcased Running on Steam Deck in New Video

While it seems like the Half-Life series has been put on hold again, Valve hasn't completely forgotten about its popular series, as it has released last month new updates for Half-Life 2, Episode One, and Episode Two that introduce a variety of improvements.

The latest entry in the series, Half-Life: Alyx, is now available on Steam. The game can only be played in VR, although it is possible to play the game normally with mods.