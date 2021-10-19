Half-Life 2, Episode One and Episode 2 New Beta Update Introduce Higher Max FOV, Ultrawide Support and More
Half-Life 2, Episode One, and Episode Two have received new beta updates today which introduce new features and more.
The new beta updates' highlights include a maximum field of view increase, from 90 to 110, ultrawide resolutions support, and interface improvements with resolution scaling. Additionally, with the beta updates, the three games now use Vulkan, which makes it much easier for Linux users to run them.
Tyler McVicker shared a new video detailing all the changes brought by these Half-Life 2 beta updates. You can check the video out below.
The original Half-Life 2 is, still today, an incredibly engaging game, but it definitely shows its age when it comes to visuals. The development team behind Half-Life 2: Update is currently working on a Remastered Collection that will bring visual improvements, bug fixes, and more. This collection is being developed with Valve's consent.
Half-Life 2, Episode One, and Episode Two are now available on PC via Steam.
1998. HALF-LIFE sends a shock through the game industry with its combination of pounding action and continuous, immersive storytelling. Valve's debut title wins more than 50 game-of-the-year awards on its way to being named "Best PC Game Ever" by PC Gamer, and launches a franchise with more than eight million retail units sold worldwide.
NOW. By taking the suspense, challenge and visceral charge of the original, and adding startling new realism and responsiveness, Half-Life 2 opens the door to a world where the player's presence affects everything around them, from the physical environment to the behaviors even the emotions of both friends and enemies.
The player again picks up the crowbar of research scientist Gordon Freeman, who finds himself on an alien-infested Earth being picked to the bone, its resources depleted, its populace dwindling. Freeman is thrust into the unenviable role of rescuing the world from the wrong he unleashed back at Black Mesa. And a lot of people he cares about are counting on him.
