Half-Life 2, Episode One and Episode 2 New Beta Update Introduce Higher Max FOV, Ultrawide Support and More

Half-Life 2, Episode One, and Episode Two have received new beta updates today which introduce new features and more.

The new beta updates' highlights include a maximum field of view increase, from 90 to 110, ultrawide resolutions support, and interface improvements with resolution scaling. Additionally, with the beta updates, the three games now use Vulkan, which makes it much easier for Linux users to run them.

Tyler McVicker shared a new video detailing all the changes brought by these Half-Life 2 beta updates. You can check the video out below.

The original Half-Life 2 is, still today, an incredibly engaging game, but it definitely shows its age when it comes to visuals. The development team behind Half-Life 2: Update is currently working on a Remastered Collection that will bring visual improvements, bug fixes, and more. This collection is being developed with Valve's consent.

Half-Life 2, Episode One, and Episode Two are now available on PC via Steam.