Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection Is Coming Soon to Steam, With Valve’s Consent

A fan-made Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection is currently in the works, and it will release on Steam soon.

This collection, which has been revealed thanks to a new entry that has been recently added to the Steam Database, is in development by the same team that has worked on the amazing Half-Life 2 Update. Despite it not being an official release, it seems like this upcoming Remastered Collection is being created with Valve's consent, according to known leaker Tyler McVicker.

According to @SteamDB, the team that brought us Half-Life 2: Update is working on a further update and remaster of HL2 & the Episodes, with Valve’s consent. The Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection is coming soon to Steam.https://t.co/5YTjhpS2ud — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) July 29, 2021

Not much else is currently known about the Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection, but fans are surely going to be in for something great, judging from the excellent work done on the Half-Life 2 Update. This mod introduces a complete overhaul of the game's lighting system, new particle effects, and more.

2004's Half-Life 2 was a landmark for PC gaming and the First Person Shooter, setting the standard for immersion, animation, and physics-based play for years.

Meticulously developed by Half-Life community member Filip Victor, Half-Life 2: Update offers both long-time fans and first time players the most visually advanced, stable, and fully-featured version of Half-Life 2 to date in one free mod download. Features: Complete lighting overhaul including enhanced lighting, more detailed world shadows, and full High Dynamic Range Lighting (HDR).

New particle effects and improved fog.

Countless bug fixes, correcting both visual and game-based issues.

An extensive Community Commentary Mode featuring the voices of well-known Youtubers, including Caddicarus, Brutalmoose, Ricepirate, Balrog the Master, ProJared, and Ross Scott from Freeman's Mind .

. Retains the iconic Half-Life 2 visual style and gameplay.

All available in one free standalone download!

The Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection will release on a yet to be confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in, so stay tuned for all the latest news.