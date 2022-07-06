Menu
Gwent: Rogue Mage Launches on July 7th on PC and Mobile

Francesco De Meo
Jul 6, 2022
Gwent Rogue Mage

Gwent: Rogue Mage, the first single-player expansion for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game previously known as Project Golden Nekker, will release tomorrow, July 7th, on PC, iOS, and Android.

The new expansion will retain the main mechanics of the multiplayer component combined with roguelike mechanics that will further expand the experience. Unlike the previous single-player experience powered by Gwent mechanics, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, the soon-to-be-released expansion will have a smaller focus on story, as revealed to IGN by game director Vladimir Torstov.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Overhauls the Phone Messages System

"While we have a story to tell about Alzur's obsession to create the first witcher, we do not treat this expansion as an official addition to The Witcher lore", Vladimir Torstov said. "Our goal with Rogue Mage's story is to give players enough context on who Alzur is, what is his motivation, and the general setting of the world he lives in. We hope that players will get enough immersion to complement the gameplay-first formula, but we do not expect the story to be the main reason for players to appreciate this release."

Gwent: Rogue Mage launches on PC, iOS, and Android on July 7th. Alongside the base version of the game, a premium edition will be launched, including extras like in-game skins and cosmetics, and card packs for Gwent: The Witcher Card game.

