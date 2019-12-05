GWENT Support On PlayStation 4, Xbox One To Cease This Month

GWENT - The Witcher Card Game will no longer receive support on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting this month.

CD Projekt Red confirmed on the game's official website that the console version of the game will stop receiving support as the team believes they could no longer support a growing number of different versions of GWENT while trying to achieve parity between them. As the PC and iOS versions are the most popular, the decision has been made to stop supporting the console release.

Progress, however, will not be lost, as everything can be brought over the PC and iOS versions through a GOG account.

Starting from December 9th, 2019, console players will be able to access a webpage where they can request to copy their progress from their console account to a new or existing GOG account. Since we do not support the “merging” of accounts, we will only be able to copy progress to existing GOG accounts that do not have any GWENT progression on them at the time the request is made. This account-copying process will be available for a period of 6 months — from 09/12/2019 to 09/06/2020. On 09/12/2019 we will release an update which will essentially freeze GWENT in its current state. From this point onwards, both console versions will be operational up until 09/06/2020. Until that time, their functionality will be limited.

GWENT - The Witcher Card Game is now available on PC, iOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The console versions will no longer be supported, and matchmaking with other platforms will be disabled next week, December 9th.