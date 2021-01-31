Guy Modifies 17-Year Old iPod Classic to Stream Spotify Wirelessly – Video

The iPod disrupted the digital music industry ever since Steve Jobs first announced it on stage. While the category has seen several upgrades and design changes, the iPod Classic was a huge success and bolstered Apple's penetration in the industry. Now, Guy Dupont has modified his 17-year old iPod classic as he managed to stream Spotify on the hardware. It's amazing to see the iPod classes running Spotify since the music streaming service arrived later in the years to come.

17-Year Old iPod Classic Modded to Stream Spotify, See the Click Wheel in Action

While Guy Dupont removed the internals of the iPod classic, it is still good to see the popular Click Wheel in action. However, what is even more surprising is that you do not need to connect to iTunes to make the magic happen. Moreover, the modification did not make use of a specific hack or jailbreak. Instead, it relied on new hardware as iPod classic internals were removed.

The iPod Classic hardware was replaced by Raspberry Pi Zero W. In addition to this, the Click Wheel was able to perform its natural functions through Raspberry. Since the display of the iPod Classic was removed, it was replaced with a new LCD, a motor for haptic feedback, along a 1,000mAh battery. Since the iPod Classic was a hefty device compared to what we use today, this allowed Dupont to add more batteries to the mix. Check out the video below for more details on the hack.

Once all the hardware requirements were in place, Dupont used Python to program the functionality of the Click Wheel. This allowed the iPod Classic to play music of any format. Moreover, you also get the ability to search Spotify playlists and have access to your library. The best part is that all of the listed functionality can be performed wirelessly. The black and green Spotify theme is on point as well.

That's all there is to it, folks. It's great to see users coming up with ways to make use of older hardware. However, the hack seems to be reliant on Raspberry. However, the incorporation and use of a Click Wheel are admirable. We will share more hacks like these in the future so be sure to stick around. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.