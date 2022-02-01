Gucci Made a Luxury Case for the AirPods Max and It Costs $980

Apple's AirPods Max comes in a Smart Case that keeps the aluminum cups protected from any scratches. Since the AirPods Max is quite expensive, it would be wise for you to keep it protected. However, high-end luxury brand Gucci has unveiled a new Smart Case for the AirPods that features a price tag of $980. To your surprise, the AirPods Max is priced at $549. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Gucci's new AirPods Max Case is Twice Its Price And It Looks Elegant

As mentioned earlier, Gucci has revealed an online exclusive "Ophidia case for AirPods Max" that brings "vintage and contemporary together through its archive-inspired design elements. Playing with the contrast between past and present, the inside of the accessory is printed with 'Hodiernum'—a Latin word that means 'belonging to the present day.'"

Book Titled ‘After Steve’ Writes About How Apple Became a Trillion Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul

According to the luxury brand, the AirPods Max case is made up of environmentally friendly material. The AirPods Max case from Gucci comes with brown leather detailing, a shoulder strap for easy carriage, and a snap button so you can lock it and keep it secure. However, you should take note that the canopy of the AirPods Max will be exposed in the Gucci case, just like many other accessories that we have seen.

While the AirPods Max is priced at $449, you can get your hands on the Gucci case for $980. You can put other headphones in the case as well that feature the same form factor. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the new luxury case? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.