Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.25 Released; Adds Four News Cars, Color Variations, New Events, Physics Simulation Model Adjustments and More

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.25 has been released, adding a total of four new cars, new color variations, new events, scapes, and more.

The new cars included with this new update include the Maserati Merak SS ’80, the 2022 Mazda Roadster NR-A (ND), the 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3, and the 1973 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (KPGC110). Surely, Nissan fans will be pleased with these inclusions.

In addition, this new patch comes with new color variations for the 2022 Mazda Roadster NR-A (ND), the Atenza Gr.4, and the Mazda RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT. These new color variations can be picked via the Mazda Showroom for use in the Mazda Spirit Racing GT Cup 2022.

Also included with this new update are adjustments to the physics simulation model, including the tire heat generation and wear ratio, the suspension geometry, and more. We’ve included the full release notes for this patch down below:

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.25 Release Notes PS5/PS4

Main Features Implemented

Cars

- The following four new cars have been added:

・Maserati Merak SS ’80 (available for purchase Legend Cars)

・Mazda Roadster NR-A (ND) '22

・Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 '18

・Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (KPGC110) '73 (available for purchase at Legend Cars)

Brand Central

- New color variations for the following three cars have been added to the Mazda Showroom for use in the Mazda Spirit Racing GT Cup 2022, an online event available only in Japan.

・Roadster NR-A (ND) '22

・Atenza Gr.4

・RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT

Café

- The following Menu Book has been added:

・Menu Book No. 46: Historic Sports Car Masters (Collector Level 29 and above)

- The following two Extra Menus have been added:

・Extra Menu No. 10: Collection: Honda NSX (Collector Level 36 and above)

・Extra Menu No. 11: Collection: Nissan Silvia (Collector Level 26 and above)

The new Menu Books and Extra Menus will appear after clearing Menu Book No. 39 (Championship: World GT Series) and watching the ending.

W orld Circuits

- The following new events have been added to World Circuits:

・Historic Sports Car Masters

- Spa-Francorchamps

- Nürburgring Nordschleife

- Goodwood Motor Circuit

・Gr.1 Prototype Series

- Fuji Speedway

・Silvia Sisters

- Tokyo Expressway – South Clockwise

Scapes

- "Whitby" and "Autumn Leaves" have been added to Curations in Scapes.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

Physics Simulation Model

- The simulation for tire heat generation and wear ratio has been adjusted.

- The suspension geometry for each car has been adjusted.

- The initial values for suspension parts have been adjusted.

- The initial values for the Differential Gear (with Fully Customizable LSD equipped) on certain cars have been adjusted.

- The Performance Points (PP) of some cars have been adjusted.

- The conditions for mechanical damage occurring from a collision or contact if Mechanical Damage is set to Light or Heavy in the Race Settings have been changed. As a result, cars are now less likely to sustain damage after hitting a track wall or other obstacles.

Steering Controllers

- Performance of the wireless controller has been adjusted.

Sport

- In Daily Races and Championships, it is now possible to select the Styles of an Event-Specified Car. Please note that while it is possible to open the Car Settings menu on Event-Specified Car with Styles, only the tires can be changed.

- A Points Table button has been added to the Quick Menu in Championships events.

My Page

- We fixed an issue where achieving All Bronze or All Gold in License Tests, Missions, and Circuit Experiences would cause the milestone to show up multiple times.

Custom Race

- Rival cars selected via 'Rivals Settings' > 'Rivals Selection' > 'Select from Garage' will now use the appropriate tires as per the Race Settings, regardless of whether you own the tires for that car.

Localization

- Fixed various text localization issues.

Others

- Various other issues have been addressed.

Gran Turismo 7 is available globally now for PS5 and PS4.