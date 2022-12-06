Greyhill Incident is Survival Horror Game with Aliens Coming in Q2 2023

Horror games have been announced and released recently; some of the most prominent examples include The Callisto Protocol and the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake. Only adding to this trend will be Greyhill Incident, which was announced earlier this week, and is set in the 1990s, in the titular Greyhood neighborhood, as aliens invade it.

Players take control of Ryan Baker and are only armed with a baseball bat and little in the way of ammunition. Venturing across the neighborhood, you’ll find various puzzles, items, and other characters that can guide you and provide assistance. Greyhill Incident has a brand-new trailer as well, which you can see below.

The game’s very dark atmosphere and palette only add to the suspense-filled nature of the game, and finding the secrets of the UFOs and Grey Aliens will force you to engage with them. Players can choose not to fight them, taking a more stealthy approach, attacking head-on, or simply running away, so a choice is present.

The game’s also seen some release details disclosed. The game is set to launch in Q2 of 2023 and will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Something interesting is that “other consoles” are planned, but whether it was Xbox Series or Nintendo Switch was not disclosed as of the time of writing.

Greyhill Incident’s developer, Refugium Games, has also noted that the console versions will be published by Perp Games. The PlayStation 5 versions of Chernobylite and Blackwind were handled by Perp Games, just to name a couple of examples. We’ll continue to update as more information on Greyhill Incident, including trailers, gameplay, and more is released.

Greyhill Incident is set to launch in Q2 of 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, with other consoles not disclosed. You can wishlist the game right now on Steam.