Green Man Gaming Spring Sale Serves Up Deals on Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and More

We may all be stuck inside due to COVID-19, but thankfully various digital retailers are offering free games and sales to help get us through these doldrums. UK-based retailer Green Man Gaming is getting in on the discounts with their Spring Sale, which is offering discounts on recent hits like Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and Borderlands 3, as well as some slightly older favorites like Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and No Man’s Sky.

Here’s some selected Green Man Gaming Spring Sale deals available now:

Unlike most other retailers, Green Man also offers discounts on pre-ordered games. The following upcoming titles are also on sale:

For those who have never bought through Green Man Gaming before, they’re a key reseller, so you buy your game, then just play via the appropriate launcher (Steam, Epic, or Uplay). You can check out the full list of Spring Sale deals, right here.

The Green Man Gaming Spring Sale will continue for the next two weeks (until April 23). See any deals you can’t resist? I think I might finally take the plunge on Life is Strange 2.