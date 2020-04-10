Green Man Gaming Spring Sale Serves Up Deals on Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and More
We may all be stuck inside due to COVID-19, but thankfully various digital retailers are offering free games and sales to help get us through these doldrums. UK-based retailer Green Man Gaming is getting in on the discounts with their Spring Sale, which is offering discounts on recent hits like Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and Borderlands 3, as well as some slightly older favorites like Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and No Man’s Sky.
Here’s some selected Green Man Gaming Spring Sale deals available now:
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (71% off)
- Borderlands 3 (55% off)
- Darksiders Genesis (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 (59% off)
- Doom (72% off)
- Doom Eternal (14% off)
- Fallout 4 (72% off)
- Far Cry 5 (78% off)
- Life is Strange 2: Complete Season (66% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (34% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (22% off)
- No Man's Sky (55% off)
- Overcooked 2 (51% off)
- Rainbow Six Siege (65% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (26% off)
- Resident Evil 2 (59% off)
- Resident Evil 3 (23% off)
- Resident Evil 7 (59% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (72% off)
- Stellaris (78% off)
- The Outer Worlds (34% off)
Unlike most other retailers, Green Man also offers discounts on pre-ordered games. The following upcoming titles are also on sale:
- Death Stranding PC (17% off)
- Trials of Mana (15% off)
For those who have never bought through Green Man Gaming before, they’re a key reseller, so you buy your game, then just play via the appropriate launcher (Steam, Epic, or Uplay). You can check out the full list of Spring Sale deals, right here.
The Green Man Gaming Spring Sale will continue for the next two weeks (until April 23). See any deals you can’t resist? I think I might finally take the plunge on Life is Strange 2.