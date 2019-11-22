Green Man Gaming Offers Black Friday Deals on Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, More

Black Friday 2019 is almost upon us, and UK-based online video game retailer Green Man Gaming is getting in on the fun with its own lineup of deals. Get discounts on top games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, Monster Hunter: World, Civilization VI, and more! Oh, and Green Man Gaming offers a small discount on almost all the games they sell to begin with, so you can add another 5 to 10 percent off to most of these sales.

Here’s some selected Green Man Gaming Black Friday deals available now:

In addition to the games above, a number of additional games will go on sale on November 26. We don’t know what kind of discounts to expect yet, but do keep an eye on…

…and more! Oh, and see that little “+5” tag on some of the games? Buy those titles and you’ll be able to download five free bonus games. You’ll only be able to choose from a select list that hasn’t been publicly revealed, but still, five free games isn’t anything to sneeze at!

What do you think? See any deals you just can’t pass up? Check out the full Green Man Gaming Black Friday Sale page, right here.