Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Remake Unreal Engine 5 Showcase With Lumen is Pure Eye-Candy

A new Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Remake Unreal Engine 5 showcase has been released, and it's looking pretty spectacular.

Earlier this year, Rockstar released the “Definitive Edition” of its classic Grand Theft Auto entries. Although the visuals of the original games were improved, these definitive versions of the classic GTA games still run in Epic’s older Unreal Engine 4. So what would a proper Vice City Remake look like in Epic’s brand-new game engine? Well, YouTuber ‘TeaserPlay’ just released a new video, showing off his fan-remake of the 2002-classic running in Unreal Engine 5 with Lumen tech.

State of Play to Offer 3rd Party and PSVR 2 Reveals Next Week, Street Fighter 6 Rumored

The result is impressive, to say the least, and has us hoping that Rockstar will consider re-releasing a remake in the new engine. Check it out below:

“I used Lumen for rendering”, the creator of the video writes. “My point in making this video was to show how powerful Unreal Engine 5 is for making sandbox games. I also wanted to show what the remaster version of GTA Vice City should look like.”

Unreal Engine 5 is available now for download. The new game engine was released last month after it became available for preview earlier this year. Among other features, Epic’s new engine uses Lumen for Global Illumination and Reflections.

“Lumen is Unreal Engine 5's fully dynamic global illumination and reflections system that is designed for next-generation consoles, and it is the default global illumination and reflections system”, the description of the tech reads. “Lumen renders diffuse interreflection with infinite bounces and indirect specular reflections in large, detailed environments at scales ranging from millimeters to kilometers.