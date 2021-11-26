Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition New HD Texture Pack Overhauls World Textures

A new Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition HD texture pack has been shared online, introducing new textures to the game.

The GTA SA - Project Texture Overhaul, which is still a work-in-progress project, aims to introduce new world textures that improve the game's visuals without altering its visual style. The first release of the project includes 85 overhauled textures.

Project: Texture Overhaul is a mod aiming to improve some of GTA SA world textures.

This mod will not aim to change every single texture in the game, but improve the ones that might get your attention while gaming. Current version is WORK IN PROGRESS.

So there will probably be some issues. In this first WIP release there is 85 completely new textures + (new normalmaps&roughnessmaps).

-New main roads, LV and some highway parts are not updated yet.

-New pavements & tiling around SF and LS. Still alot more to do.

-Few new sand, dirt, mud, concrete, rock etc. textures. 90% of the textures are 4k, but that will probably change to reduce file size later on.















































The Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition Project Texture Overhaul can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Definitive Edition is included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. The collection aimed to improve three classic entries in the series but failed to do so due to a variety of issues found in all versions of the game. You can learn more about the collection by checking out Nate's review.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now out on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.