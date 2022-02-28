Gran Turismo 7 Trophies Leak and They’re Less of a Grind Than Past GT Games

Gran Turismo 7 doesn’t launch for a few more days yet, but some early physical copies are already out in the wild, and as such, we now know the game’s full trophy list. The good news for those who don’t have unlimited time on their hands is GT7’s trophies focus on more creative challenges, rather than super time-consuming stuff like grinding all the way to player level 50. You can check out the full list of Gran Turismo 7 trophies below (note – there’s also one hidden trophy, but it seems it’s just for reaching the “end” of the game and seeing the finale movie).

Platinum Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy – Acquired all Gran Turismo 7 trophies! Gold Hard Work Pays Off – Earned Gold in all licenses Silver Circuit Master – Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

Driving the Autobahn Together – Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles)

Speed Archdemon – Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph)

Three Legendary Cars – Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24 hour races Bronze A Bit of a Boost – Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times

A Taste of Tuning – Bought and equipped tuning parts

All-Rounder – Won races on 10 different tracks

By a Country Mile – Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps

By a Whisker – Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less

Circuit Apprentice – Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

Clean Racer – Completed a race without leaving the track of any collisions

Crossing the Atlantic Together – Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first ever non-stop Transatlantic flight: 5,810km (3,610 miles)

Digging the Dirt – Won 10 races on dirt tracks

Done in 60 Seconds – Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute

Driving for 24 Hours – Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race: 2,209.538km (1,372.942 miles)

Driving the Angeles Crest Highway – Drove the length of the Angeles Crest Highway (US) – 66 miles (106km)

Driving Route 66 – Drove the length of Route 66 (US): 2,451 miles (3,945km)

Fill Her Up – Took a pitstop during a race which featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank

Firm Favorite – Bought the same car 10 times

Formula First Timer – Drove a Formula car

Fully Licensed – Earned all licenses

Heavy Haulage – Bought a pickup truck

In-Depth Mastery – Finished 50 races in Sport Mode

Join the 200-mph Club – Reached a speed of 200mph (322km/h)

Let’s Go Carbon Neutral! – Bought an electric car

Living with a Legend – Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership

Living Your Car Life – Started the first menu

Looking Good! – Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts

Memento from Le Mans – Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe

Memento from the Nurburgring – Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nurburgring

Motor Mania – Stored 50 cars in your Garage

Moving on Up – Moved up five or more positions in a single lap

New Treads – Took a pitstop during a race and changed you tires

No Assistance Required! – Completed a race without any assist settings

No Car, No Life – Stored 100 cars in your Garage

Podium Fixture – Finished on the podium ten times

Rain Royalty – Acquired your rain license

Round and Round – Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks

Running on Empty – Ran out of fuel in a race which featured fuel consumption

Safety First – Bought a safety car

Smoking Hot – Earned 10,000pts in Drift Trials

Snap-Happy – Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos

Speed Demon – Reached a speed of 500km/h (311mph)

Sport Mode Debut – Finished a race in Sport Mode

Squeaky Clean – Washed a car 10 times

Student of Motoring History – Completed the first car collecting menu

The First Step to Mastery – Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

Time Attacker – Took part in 100 time trials

Toughening Up – Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times

Warning: Wide Load! – Fit a wide body

Wheely Good Fun – Bought 10 sets of wheels

Gran Turismo 7 peels onto PS4 and PS5 on March 4.

