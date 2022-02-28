Gran Turismo 7 Trophies Leak and They’re Less of a Grind Than Past GT Games
Gran Turismo 7 doesn’t launch for a few more days yet, but some early physical copies are already out in the wild, and as such, we now know the game’s full trophy list. The good news for those who don’t have unlimited time on their hands is GT7’s trophies focus on more creative challenges, rather than super time-consuming stuff like grinding all the way to player level 50. You can check out the full list of Gran Turismo 7 trophies below (note – there’s also one hidden trophy, but it seems it’s just for reaching the “end” of the game and seeing the finale movie).
Platinum
- Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy – Acquired all Gran Turismo 7 trophies!
Gold
- Hard Work Pays Off – Earned Gold in all licenses
Silver
- Circuit Master – Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Driving the Autobahn Together – Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles)
- Speed Archdemon – Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph)
- Three Legendary Cars – Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24 hour races
Bronze
- A Bit of a Boost – Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times
- A Taste of Tuning – Bought and equipped tuning parts
- All-Rounder – Won races on 10 different tracks
- By a Country Mile – Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps
- By a Whisker – Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less
- Circuit Apprentice – Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Clean Racer – Completed a race without leaving the track of any collisions
- Crossing the Atlantic Together – Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first ever non-stop Transatlantic flight: 5,810km (3,610 miles)
- Digging the Dirt – Won 10 races on dirt tracks
- Done in 60 Seconds – Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute
- Driving for 24 Hours – Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race: 2,209.538km (1,372.942 miles)
- Driving the Angeles Crest Highway – Drove the length of the Angeles Crest Highway (US) – 66 miles (106km)
- Driving Route 66 – Drove the length of Route 66 (US): 2,451 miles (3,945km)
- Fill Her Up – Took a pitstop during a race which featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank
- Firm Favorite – Bought the same car 10 times
- Formula First Timer – Drove a Formula car
- Fully Licensed – Earned all licenses
- Heavy Haulage – Bought a pickup truck
- In-Depth Mastery – Finished 50 races in Sport Mode
- Join the 200-mph Club – Reached a speed of 200mph (322km/h)
- Let’s Go Carbon Neutral! – Bought an electric car
- Living with a Legend – Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership
- Living Your Car Life – Started the first menu
- Looking Good! – Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts
- Memento from Le Mans – Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe
- Memento from the Nurburgring – Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nurburgring
- Motor Mania – Stored 50 cars in your Garage
- Moving on Up – Moved up five or more positions in a single lap
- New Treads – Took a pitstop during a race and changed you tires
- No Assistance Required! – Completed a race without any assist settings
- No Car, No Life – Stored 100 cars in your Garage
- Podium Fixture – Finished on the podium ten times
- Rain Royalty – Acquired your rain license
- Round and Round – Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks
- Running on Empty – Ran out of fuel in a race which featured fuel consumption
- Safety First – Bought a safety car
- Smoking Hot – Earned 10,000pts in Drift Trials
- Snap-Happy – Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos
- Speed Demon – Reached a speed of 500km/h (311mph)
- Sport Mode Debut – Finished a race in Sport Mode
- Squeaky Clean – Washed a car 10 times
- Student of Motoring History – Completed the first car collecting menu
- The First Step to Mastery – Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Time Attacker – Took part in 100 time trials
- Toughening Up – Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times
- Warning: Wide Load! – Fit a wide body
- Wheely Good Fun – Bought 10 sets of wheels
Gran Turismo 7 peels onto PS4 and PS5 on March 4.
