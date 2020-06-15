Gran Turismo 7 Early 4K Graphics Comparison Highlights Improvements Over Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo 7 is obviously going to feature much better visuals than the previous entry in the series, and a new early comparison video highlights how much of an improvement the seventh entry in the popular racing series will be.

The early comparison video, put together by Cycu1, compares the Aston Martin DB11 and Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept models seen in the Gran Turismo 7 debut trailer with the same models featured in Gran Turismo Sport. Ray tracing makes a huge difference, obviously, but there are a few other improvements that are a little more subtle, but noticeable nonetheless.

Gran Turismo 7 was finally announced for PlayStation 5 with debut Gameplay Trailer showing closer two model of super cars - Aston Martin DB11 and Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept. Happy for us both of them are also available in Gran Turismo Sport which makes us a great opportunity to compare both games in terms of graphics. Now, please take this comparison as really early approach since GT7 most likely won't be available any time soon, and the visuals will surely be upgraded.

GT7 has been announced during the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming showcase last week. The new entry in the series, currently in the works by Polyphony Digital, will feature what looks like a traditional single-player campaign.

Gran Turismo 7 builds on 22 years of experience to bring you the best features from the history of the franchise Whether you’re a competitive racer, collector, fine-tuning builder, livery designer, photographer or arcade fan – ignite your personal passion for cars with features inspired by the past, present and future of Gran Turismo!

Gran Turismo 7 is now in development for PlayStation 5. A release date has yet to be confirmed. We will let you know more about the game as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.