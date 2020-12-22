Gran Turismo 7 Director Will Not Make Any Concession On “Anything”; Wants to Deliver the Best

Polyphony Digital is hard at work on Gran Turismo 7, and the developer is not going to make concessions on anything when it comes to their next game.

Speaking at the FIA Gran Turismo Championships 2020, as reported by VGC, Gran Turismo 7 director and series creator Kazunori Yamauchi talked about the developer's current mindset, saying that they are not going to make concessions on anything, wanting to deliver the best possible game they can.

We always pursue the best at Polyphony Digital. We don’t want to make concessions on anything. We want to deliver the best to everyone. And this is no longer just my thinking, but it’s the mindset of all 200 or so staff at our company.

The Gran Turismo 7 director also commented on the studio's current mindset, saying that they are applying an incredible amount of attention to their production style, which aims for perfection.

They say in Japan that ‘divinity comes to reside in the details’ and it’s so true. How much attention you pay to the fine details, how to perfect it, hone it to perfection and applying an incredible amount of attention to this, is our production style.

Polyphony Digital's mindset may be the reason why Gran Turismo 7 is no longer releasing in early 2021 as revealed a few months back, as a trailer showcasing upcoming PlayStation 5 games shared earlier this month changed the game's release window to a generic 2021.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently in development for PlayStation 5. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.