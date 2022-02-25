Gran Turismo 7 Could Get a B-Spec Mode Powered by Cutting Edge “Sophy” AI

Earlier this month Sony announced Gran Turismo Sophy, a new cutting-edge machine-powered AI that will eventually be integrated into Gran Turismo 7 and should be able to compete against even the most skilled human players. It certainly sounds interesting, but Sony didn’t provide much detail about how it will be integrated into Gran Turismo 7 in practical terms.

Well, in a new interview with GTPlanet, Polyphony Digital head honcho Kazunori Yamauchi provided some more details, including the possibility of a new Sophy-powered B-Spec mode…

Sophy will probably appear in front of the player in three forms. As a teacher that will teach driving to players, a student that will learn sportsmanship from players, and as a friend to race with. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a B-Spec mode, where the player is the race director and Sophy is the driver. By principle, it is possible to use Sophy for the balance of performance settings. If it’s just to align the lap times of different cars, it’s already possible to do that now. But because the BoP settings aren’t just about lap times, we wouldn’t just leave it all to Sophy, but certainly she will be a help in the creation of BoPs.

For those not familiar, B-Spec is a unique Gran Turismo mode that almost plays out like turn-based battle, with players selecting commands and the game doing the actual racing. It may sound a bit odd, but it’s been a popular option in past GT games, and I could definitely see Sophy making it more interesting. In other Gran Turismo 7 news, Sony has released a “Virtual to Reality” trailer showing how impressively close the game’s version of Willow Springs Raceway is to the real track…

Gran Turismo 7 launches on PS4 and PS5 on March 4. We don’t yet know when the Sophy AI will be implemented into the game, but it will be some time after launch.