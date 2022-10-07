Gotham Knights Shown One Last Time in Gameplay Launch Trailer

Today, Warner Bros. Montréal and WB Games have released the gameplay launch trailer for Gotham Knights. Originally scheduled to release in 2021, the game will be available starting October 21st (nearly nine years after the release of the studio's last project, Batman: Arkham Origins) on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

In Gotham Knights, Batman himself is dead, and so is Gordon. It's up to the Batman Family (Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin) to protect Gotham City from thugs and villains like Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and the Court of Owls. To read a complete overview of the open world action roleplaying game, check out our dedicated info roundup article.

Hardcore DC fans will also get the chance to dig deeper into the lore by picking up the prequel comic Batman: Gotham Knights - Gilded City, available on October 25th for $4.99.

A mysterious virus has infected Gotham City—turning its victims into rabid, yellow-irised maniacs driven to looting, theft, and bursts of anger. Batman and his Gotham Knights struggle to keep this strange virus contained while investigating its origins. But this is not the first time this unusual illness has overtaken the city. Take a trip to Gotham in the mid-1800s and meet the city’s first masked vigilante—the mysterious hero known only as the Runaway—as they, too, find themselves mired in the mystery of this infection! This thrilling and horrific tale, split between modern-day Gotham and the Gotham of 1847, leads directly into the upcoming video game Gotham Knights!

Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue 1, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for the Batcycle! Readers who redeem the codes for all six issues will receive a special 7th item!