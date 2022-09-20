Gord Gameplay Trailer Showcases 16 Minutes of Commentary From the Development Team

Strategy games; they come in many kinds and themes, like XCOM 2 or Sid Meier’s Civilization series. Today’s topic is no different, though, as Team17 and Covenant.dev unveiled Gord, an upcoming single-player dark fantasy game. The team also provided 16 minutes of gameplay on their YouTube channel, which we’ll break down now.

Narrated by Stan Just, the development team introduced the game’s focus on city building, community management and various adventure-driven mechanics while expanding on the many choices players will have during any given campaign playthrough. Custom scenarios highlight these choices, as you can apply many possible encounters to see what happens.

The player is tasked with leading the Tribe of the Dawn as they look to establish new settlements within forbidden lands, while encountering creatures and deities inspired by Slavic folklore. The game’s many quests service the tribe’s structures and Gords, fortifying them from invaders. The tribe’s well-being and mental stability play a big part in whether your community will live to see another day.

The game boasts a Sanity System, which is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a mechanic where the worse the tribe’s sanity is, the more drastic measures, and ultimately consequences, can result from your villagers, so you’ll want to keep that in mind as you expand your Gord.

Gord’s procedurally generated levels add lots of replayability value to the game, and players can also customize the way the playthrough starts for them. Some of these include your main objective, choosing the starting party, enemy types, overall map size, resource amounts, and weather conditions.

Gord currently does not have a release date set in stone, just a Coming Soon tag on Steam. You can wishlist the game right now, though, and be notified when it will release. We’ll continue to provide more information on Gord as it’s released. Gord is set to release on PC via Steam at an undisclosed date.